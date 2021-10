LOMPOC, Calif. - The spooky season has arrived in Lompoc.

The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce is putting on their annual scarecrow contest.

It is between different businesses around the city with storefronts full of scarecrows for the community to judge and vote for.

The categories include most original, spookiest and funniest.

The contest will run from Oct. 11 through Oct. 31.

For information on voting, visit here.