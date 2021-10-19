Car crashes into home in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- A car crashed into a home in Santa Maria on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 2:55 p.m., Santa Maria police responded to reports of a car crash into a home on the 700 block of West Alvin.

At arrival, police found that the car went through a metal fence and into a home.

Police say the driver claims to have mechanical issues and swerved to miss the traffic and crashed into the home instead.

The driver had minor injuries.

Police say drugs and/or alcohol were not the cause of the crash.

There is minor damage to the bathroom of the home.

No one was inside the residence during the crash.

PG&E is responding to the scene due to the car crashing into an electrical panel causing a safety concern.

Both gas and other utilities are shut off.

Santa Maria Fire also responded on scene.

Traffic is heavily impacted in the area of Alvin and Railroad, police urge drivers to take a detour and avoid the area.

The cause is under investigation