Guadalupe Fire crews on standby as Alisal Fire continues

GUADALUPE, Calif. - As the Alisal Fire continues to burn, Guadalupe Fire continues to be on standby as part of its mutual aid service.

Police and Fire Chief Michael Cash says crews are ready to go to the fire if additional help is needed.

He believes many firefighters will become tired as it takes tremendous energy to battle the fire daily.

If Guadalupe Fire is called, Cash says they have a crew and equipment ready to head to the fire right away.

Crews with the fire department say their service goes beyond a given city.

If there is a need to help put out any fire, whether it's up north or down south of Santa Barbara County, they believe in working together for everyone's safety.