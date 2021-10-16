9th Annual Veterans Stand Down event gives local veterans food, hygiene supplies in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Several hundred local veterans received food, hygiene supplies and other services at the Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down event on Saturday.

The event was held at the Santa Maria Fairpark from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

During the event, homeless and at-risk veterans received warm food, clothing, hygiene products, medical, vision screening, haircuts, showers, and learn about opportunities and programs including veterans treatment court, California ID Cards, housing, employment and training, mental health, legal assistance, social services and more.

This is the 9th year the local event was held. The 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic.

Through the years, community members have helped provide many items that are donated to the veterans.

This year, organizers asked people to donate towels, blankets, toothbrushes, toothpaste, men's and women's tee shirts, underwear, shoes, baby diapers, small size shampoo, bar soap and hangers.

These new supplies were collected at the Santa Maria Fairpark last month.

"The Veterans Stand Down Event is a great opportunity to display our commitment as a community to our local veterans and a great way for veterans to jump-start their lives after returning home," said 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino.

Free shuttle services were also offered throughout Santa Barbara County to veterans in need thanks to Chumash and from San Luis Obispo County through the SLO Veterans Services Collaborative and Ride-On Transportation.

For more information or to donate to Veterans Stand Down, visit www.sbcountystanddown.com.