Lompoc approves construction of large cannabis cultivation facility, new housing development

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Lompoc Planning Commission approved two new developments for construction in the next two years after a Sept. 22 meeting.

Construction will begin in early 2022 for a large gated housing community which will be located at 1701 East Laurel Avenue.

The community will be named River Terrace and will house 257 residential units including 106 detached single-family residences, 76 residential duplexes and 75 townhomes.

River Terrace will also have a pocket park, bike trails, fire pits, pavilions, a dog park, par course exercise equipment/stations, a community garden, a vineyard, a children's tot lot, half-court basketball, guest parking and decorative street lighting.

Additionally, the planning commission approved a 68,100 square-foot facility for cannabis cultivation in the city.

The Mustang Cannabis Facility will include several lots located at 1501 North O Street, 801 Cordoba Avenue and 851 Cordoba Ave. It will focus on cannabis cultivation, processing, manufacturing, distribution, administration and storage.

The facility will provide about 30 new full-time jobs and is expected to be under construction by early 2023.

Questions about these projects may be directed to Planning Manager Brian Halvorson at 805-875-8228 or at b_halvorson@ci.lompoc.ca.us.