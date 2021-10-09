Relay for Life returns to Santa Maria on Saturday

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - After a drive-thru alternate for Relay for Life due to COVID-19, this year is back to its usual tradition.

The Relay for Life branch in Santa Maria has continued to have a relationship with the Santa Maria Raceway.

On Saturday, cancer survivors, fighters, and those who have been impacted attended the event.

According to American Cancer Society, it is the world's largest peer-to-peer fundraising event directed toward saving lives battling cancer.

The event ran from 4 p.m until 9:00 p.m.