Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Police say 12-year-old Sky Mesa Funes could possibly be at a park in the Santa Maria area.

She if 5-foot-5 and was last seen wearing a gray top and black pants.

Anyone with information about her location is urged to call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781.