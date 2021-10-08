Motorcyclist killed in multi-vehicle crash near Santa Maria

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- A motorcyclist was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Friday morning near Santa Maria.

At around 8:31 a.m., Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a four-vehicle accident with one fatality on Highway 1 at Brown Road near Santa Maria.

Fire crews arrived on scene and found the crash to have involved three cars and one motorcycle.

The motorcyclist died on scene.

The other individuals involved had minor injuries.

There are traffic restrictions in place in the area.