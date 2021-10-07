Haunted Hills returns to Santa Maria’s Elks Events Center

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - From Oct. 1-30, Haunted Hills will be available for the spooky month of October.

The drive thru concept allowed for social distancing but not distanced enough for being frightened.

This year gives a choice of driving your personal vehicle or a hayride.

The over two-mile haunted trek includes scary interactions, fear-induced scenes and creepy noises.

Two options also brings two different experience: Single Vehicle entry or the Ultimate Fright VIP Experience.

Single vehicle fee is $55 while the VIP experience is $70.

