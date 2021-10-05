Skip to Content
Firefighters investigate rollover crash in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Two drivers were injured in a car crash on Tuesday morning in Santa Maria.

At around 8:25 a.m., Santa Barbara County Fire responded to reports of a two-car crash on Highway 166 in Santa Maria.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find the car rolled over and the truck in a ditch on the side of the road.

Firefighters say it was a head-on crash with one driver needing extrication.

The driver had moderate injuries and was transported to Marian Medical Center.

The other driver had minor injuries and did not need transportation to the hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

There was traffic in the area due to the crash.

