SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria firefighters worked to stabilize a building after a vehicle crashed into it on Monday.

It happened before 5 p.m. on the 200 block of Roschelle Lane.

City Fire said no one was injured in the crash.

However, the building sustained enough structural damage to be red-tagged by city officials.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, however, crews believe it was a simple accident.