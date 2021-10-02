Walk to End Alzheimer’s hosted at Rotary Centennial Park Saturday morning

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - There are over 600 walks nationwide each year for Walk to End Alzheimer's.

In Santa Maria, the tradition keeps going.

The walk last year was hosted at individuals' homes since the pandemic restricted the event, but the walks continued.

This year, over 200 people gathered at Rotary Centennial Park for the annual walk.

It was a 1.2 mile walk around the park.

A breakfast food truck was in attendance, along with tables set up with information on how to stay informed and engaged with the community on Alzheimer's.