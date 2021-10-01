Central coast school districts react to vaccine requirements for in-person school

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - School districts are reacting to the new covid vaccine mandate.

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School district says it has not received any official notification on the order.

Santa Maria Bonita Distirct says the decision was not unexpected and administrators say the vaccine will be added to a list of other ones required like chicken pox.

School administrators add that it will be another addition to ensure the health and safety of students.

Lompoc Unified said it’s committed to providing a safe environment on its campus and is working on the logistics and next steps.

In Santa Barbara, administrators say they will be sharing the statement with students and families today and will follow up when they get more details.

And in San Luis Obispo County, the superintendent emphasized the rule would not go into effect until the FDA gives full approval. He added that the order does not change the staff vaccination or testing rule for now.