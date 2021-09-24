More than 4,000 lose power in Santa Maria

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - More than 4,000 Santa Maria residents suddenly lost power Friday afternoon.

The outage started around 3:08 p.m. and impacted about 4,095 Pacific Gas and Electric customers who live south from West Cook and East Boone Streets, to Betteravia Road, and from South Depot Road to the west, to near Rosemary Road to the east.

The exact cause of the outage is under investigation.

PG&E said they have crews on the scene who found damaged equipment near the Santa Maria Fairgrounds on the 1400 block of South Miller Street.

They are working to safely diagnose the cause, repair the damage and restore power.

PG&E is estimating power will be restored by 10:30 p.m.

As of 4:45 p.m., PG&E said power was restored to 500 customers. 3,600 still remained impacted by the outage.

For updates and more information, visit the PG&E Outage Center here.

To see if a specific address is impacted by the outage, you can search the PG&E Outage Map here.