Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. -- The ULA Atlas V carrying the Landsat 9 will launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base on Monday.

The launch will help NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey gather more data about Earth's ever-changing environment.

The Landsat 9 observatory will be in a near-polar, sun-synchronous orbit.

The launch time is set for 11:11 a.m.