Lompoc Unified students receive hands-on learning about renewable energy

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. -- Lompoc Unified School District got an educational donation from Primo Energy on Monday.

Primo Energy donated over a dozen Seedling windmills to students from 4th to 12th grades.

These students will get a hands-on opportunity to learn about renewable energy.

The students will be learning Next Generation Science Standards, or NGSS, while also building their own windmills.

“The idea behind the windmills is that students can learn NGSS standards in a real-life way. Students will build the windmills and then at the conclusion of the unit they are disassembled and passed on to the next class,” said Superintendent Trevor McDonald.

The windmills can be outfitted to perform various tasks once built.

“Each of the units comes with lesson plans that are unique depending on the grade level. Students will learn about data monitoring, solar energy including specifics on photovoltaics, wind energy, energy storage, and will culminate their learning by building their own energy system, designed by them,” said Deputy Superintendent Bree Valla.

So far, thirteen units have been delivered with three more on their way.