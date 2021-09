Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SOLVANG, Calif. -- The Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch is set to return for the fall season on Thursday.

The pumpkin patch will open from September 30 to October 31.

They will be open daily from 10 am. to 6 p.m.

They will have a 10 acres corn maze and, of course, pumpkins.

For more info on events at the pumpkin patch, visit their Facebook page.