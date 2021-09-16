Lompoc to honor community members at Arbor Day event

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. -- The City of Lompoc announced that they will plant trees dedicated to three honorees at their Arbor Day event on Monday.

The City's Urban Forestry Division and Beautification and Appearance Commission will hold an Arbor Day celebration on September 25. The event is usually held in April but was delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The event will be at Recognition Grove in River Park in Lompoc.

The City will honor those who have contributed significantly to the enrichment of the community.

The Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission selected three honorees, Victor Jordan, Patricia Nuernberg and June Schwartz, to have trees planted with plaques bearing their names in Recognition Grove.

Jordan is the founder and publisher of the Lompoc Vision publication and Lompoc Visitors Guide, and involved community advocate.

Nuernberg is the local Toys for Tots cofounder, the Lompoc Dive Club cofounder and a longtime community volunteer.

Schwartz is a local volunteer who died in 2020. She volunteered for the American Red Cross for 60 years. She also volunteered with Lompoc Hospital Foundation and the Alpha Club.

The City says the grove is a way for the community to say thank you to those who have done so much to improve the quality of life in the Lompoc Valley area.

The event is set to start at 10 a.m.