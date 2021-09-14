Santa Maria man arrested on suspicion of robbing Orcutt liquor store

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

ORCUTT, Calif. -- A Santa Maria man was arrested on suspicion of a liquor store robbery in Orcutt on Tuesday.

On Monday, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a robbery at the Far Western Liquor Store on the 3500 block of Orcutt Road.

Deputies were told by dispatchers that the suspect was possibly armed with a screwdriver during the theft.

Deputies arrived on scene and found that the suspect was last seen entering the Joe Nightingale campus.

Deputies requested that the Joe Nightingale School lockdown the students that remained on campus.

Deputies then found the suspect near Glenwood Drive and Lancaster Drive within 10 minutes. They found him in possession of a screwdriver along with the stolen items from the liquor store.

They identified him as a 36-year-old Santa Maria man.

He was arrested for robbery along with an outstanding warrant for a probation violation.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Main Jail.

His bail is set at $100,000.