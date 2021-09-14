Skip to Content
Lompoc Unified School District to continue COVID bonus for substitute teachers

LOMPOC, Calif. -- Lompoc Unified School District will continue their COVID bonus for substitute teachers on Tuesday.

The board all met on September 7 and agreed to continue the COVID $50 per day bonus for all Lompoc Unified School District substitute teachers.

"Having quality substitutes available for our teacher to call on when they need to be absent helps students continue to learn and have access to quality education," said Superintendent Trevor McDonald.  “We want to ensure student learning continues even when staff have to be absent. Given the pandemic, we recognize the additional demand and want to compensate for that.” 

Substitutes will receive $50 per day more for their services.

