Lompoc residents voting on cannabis taxes increase on Recall Election Day

LOMPOC, Calif. – As polls are about to close, voters Lompoc are deciding whether to increase cannabis taxes.

The city said “Measure Q” would raise taxes on marijuana manufacturing and distribution if it’s approved.

It would also make various changes to cannabis tax regulations.

The Lompoc mayor said the increase would bring in roughly $1.2 million dollars for the city annually.

Lompoc leaders would use that money for parks, streets, police and fire departments, and more.

A manager of cannabis shop Elevate Lompoc said he will support the city no matter what voters decide.

“We know that the cannabis industry is pretty heavily taxed,” said Elevate Lompoc manager Tory Dapello. “It is not easy to survive with a lot of taxes. but at the same time, we’re here for what’s best for the community.”

Currently, cannabis shops that make under $2 million pay a $15,000 fee.

Any cannabis business getting revenue over $2 million pays a $30,000 flat fee.

Polls will remain open until 8 p.m.

