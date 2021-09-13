SpaceX to launch Starlink satellites at Vandenberg Space Force base

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. -- SpaceX will launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying Starlink satellites on Monday evening.

The launch time is set to be at 8:55 p.m.

The Falcon 9 rocket will hold 51 Starlink satellites.

The launch will happen from Space Launch Complex 4E at the Vandenberg Space Force Base.

If the rocket does not end up launching today, there is a backup opportunity on September 14 at 8:56 p.m. or September 15 at 8:56 p.m.

To find out more on SpaceX, click here.

We will update with more information as it becomes available.