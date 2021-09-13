Labor shortage impacts businesses across Santa Maria Valley

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Businesses in Santa Maria are still struggling more than a year and a half into the pandemic.

The chamber of commerce says many owners are frustrated by the pandemic dragging on this long, but are still holding up.

Some businesses are struggling to find employees.

Bann Thai in Santa Maria is one of them.

The manager said they have spent the last three months looking for a new cook, but have had no luck in hiring one.

In the meantime, the Thai restaurant is doing the best it can to stay afloat.

"‘So it was a little struggle, it was a struggle,” said Bann Thai manager Rosalie Fortner. “But we have to get used to this new trend that we have. Everything now is so electronic and this system is so new to us.’"

The chamber says it encourages businesses needing any help or advice, to reach out.

To contact the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, click here.