Old Town Orcutt holds 19th Annual All Ford Car Show

ORCUTT, Calif. - The 19th Annual Santa Maria A's All Ford Car Show and Swap Meet takes place Saturday morning through the afternoon.

The show and swap meet does this event to fundraise for the Allan Hancock Scholarships programs.

The event includes Ford cars lined up and down the street, along with a swap meet right next door.

It also holds live music, Huge Raffle, and a 50/50 raffle.

The entry fee for entrants are $25 for advance registration and $35 at the door.

Trophies are also given out for 12 different divisions.