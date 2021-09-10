Anthem Blue Cross donates $50,000 to California Firefighters Benevolent Fund in honor of 9/11

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

In honor of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy and in recognition of Firefighter Appreciation Month, Anthem Blue Cross announced Friday that it has donated $50,000 to the California Fire Foundation's California Firefighters Benevolent Fund.

“As we saw with 9/11, the recent devastating fires in Northern California are a reminder of the sacrifices our firefighters make to protect us all. It’s essential that we collectively honor, pay respect to, and celebrate the extraordinary men and women and their families who work tirelessly for our communities,” said Mark Reynolds, Chief Operating Officer for Anthem Blue Cross commercial plans.

The California Fire Foundation provides emotional and financial assistance to families of fallen firefighters, firefighters and the communities they protect.

Anthem’s donation will support the California Firefighters Benevolent Fund which not only provides benefits for firefighters and their families impacted by fire or natural disaster, but for those injured or killed in the line of duty.

“The California Fire Foundation is extremely grateful for the generous donation from Anthem Blue Cross,” said Rick Martinez, Executive Director of the California Fire Foundation. “In yet another year of unprecedented wildfires, the partnership with Anthem Blue Cross enables the Foundation to continue to support California firefighters on the frontlines and their families in their time of need."

In the past, Anthem and its Foundation have provided support to the American Red Cross’ Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP), Direct Relief and Americares, all of which support California’s wildfire disaster relief efforts.

In addition, Anthem is providing special relief to its members and activated emergency personnel who have been impacted by the recent wildfires to help ensure they have access to essential prescription medications and other health care-related services.