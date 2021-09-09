The return of NFL football brings a missed element to Blast 825 Brewery

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

ORCUTT, Calif. - With the first kickoff of the NFL season Thursday night, bar and restaurant Blast 825 if filling up with fans once again.

At Blast, people are taking seats at the bar and tables with family and friends.

It was a different story last year where grabbing food and a drink was a limited option.

The return to restaurants and bars, however, brings a bolt of energy to not only the fans but the workers as well.

Servers at Blast will be seen repping their favorite squads all season long, a missed tradition for the staff.

This Thursday is just a preview of the season to come, as Blast says the big groups of people tend to swarm in on Sundays.