Santa Maria Rec and Parks Department: Crews renovating city landscapes to reduce water usage

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Crews with the Santa Maria Rec and Parks Department are out renovating city landscapes in light of the state-wide drought.

Managers with the department say they are changing the landscapes throughout the city to help reduce water usage.

As the drought throughout California continues, managers say they want to do everything possible to conserve water.

By recreating some of the landscapes in the city, managers believe this will reduce the amount of water used to maintain them.

Crews will be at 26 different projects including Seward Drive, A Street and other road landscaping throughout the city.

According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, Santa Barbara County experienced its driest spell in July over the past 127 years.