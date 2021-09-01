Santa Maria police asking for public’s help after firearm is pulled at youth football game

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Santa Maria police detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects involved in an altercation at a football game on Wednesday.

On Saturday at around 3:54 p.m., Santa Maria police received reports of an altercation involving a firearm at a youth football game at Santa Maria High School.

Multiple witnesses called the police reporting that a shooting had occurred.

Detectives say in their initial investigation, it did not show any evidence of a shooting but it did show that an argument took place between two groups of guests before a physical fight began.

During the fight, witnesses say they saw a gun being brandished by an individual.

Officers were able to locate some of the involved individuals and conduct interviews.

The firearm was then found and police believe it to be related to the altercation.

Detectives are conducting a follow-up investigation and are looking for community help in providing additional information on the incident.

Police say they believe many spectators may have left prior to police arrival.

Anyone with information on the altercation is urged to contact Santa Maria Police Detective Hall at 805-928-3781 ext. 1308.