Roads to close in Santa Maria for Elks Rodeo Parade

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Elks Rodeo Parade will be in full swing on the morning of September 4.

The parade route will be along Broadway, or Highway 135. The parade will begin at Broadway and Mill Street, and head south.

The parade will begin at 8:45 a.m.

After 7:30 a.m., parking will not be allowed on the parade route on Broadway between Fesler Street and Enos Drive.

All cars that are parked along the route will be towed at the owner's expense.

Broadway will reopen after the end of the parade, which is estimated to be around 12 p.m.

In case of emergencies, Main Street, Cook Street, and Stowell Road will have police officers present to assist emergency traffic across Broadway.

Parade spectators that are planning on viewing the parade from the Stowell shopping center area are advised to exit the 101 highway at the Stowell Road exit. Parade spectators that are planning on viewing the parade from north of Santa Maria City Hall should exit on Main Street.

For more information on Elks Rodeo Parade, click here or call 805-925-0951 ext. 2372.