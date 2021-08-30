City of Santa Maria: Water line project on Broadway begins

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The City of Santa Maria will begin construction to improve the Broadway stretch on Monday.

Water line valves and other water line facilities will be replaced on portions of the City of Santa Maria’s water distribution system that intersect Broadway (Highway 135).

This will cause temporary water service interruptions for some businesses in the area.

This $675,000 construction project will replace valve equipment at the end of its useful life.

This will be followed by Caltrans pavement rehabilitation project along Broadway scheduled for the spring of 2022.

The valve replacement project is expected to continue the remainder of this year.

Residents and businesses will be notified at least 48 hours in advance by the City’s Contractor.

Water service will be interrupted between the hours of 09:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Updates also will be posted at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Broadway.

The City staff apologizes in advance for the inconvenience this may cause.

Residents and businesses are advised to prepare the day before by taking the appropriate steps to store water for their anticipated needs during this time.

The valve replacement will progress quickly along Broadway.

But it requires intermittent traffic lane closures which will hinder traffic circulation and cause delays.

City staff strongly recommends that drivers use alternate routes whenever possible, exercise caution, obey all temporary construction signs and reduce driving speeds in construction areas.