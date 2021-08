Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – A launch is set out of Vandenberg Space Force Base next week.

Texas-based Firefly Aerospace has been working on its Alpha rocket.

The company did a successful test out of the base last week to make sure it was ready for liftoff.

Now the launch is scheduled for next Thursday, Sept. 2.

VSFB has yet to say when the launch window opens.