Suspected Santa Maria gang member arrested on illegal gun charges

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- A suspected Santa Maria gang member was arrested on multiple charges including being a felon in possession of guns on Thursday.

At around 4 p.m., Santa Maria Police detectives and the Special Enforcement Team, or SET, conducted a search of a car and home of a known gang associate.

During their search, police made contact with a 19-year-old Santa Maria man. Police say the suspect was in possession of a loaded Polymer 80 handgun. The handgun was identified as a "ghost gun" due to lack of serial numbers.

Detectives also found a loaded AR-style pistol in his home. The AR pistol was also found to lack any serial numbers.

The suspect was arrested for child endangerment, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of an assault weapon and a violation of probation.

