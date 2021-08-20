Firefighters battle RV fire near Sisquoc

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County firefighters are battling an RV fire near Sisquoc on Friday afternoon.

At around 4:04 p.m., Santa Barbara County Fire received reports of a vegetation fire on the 5000 block of Dominion Road near Sisquoc.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find a large RV trailer engulfed in flames.

Firefighters are working to keep the fire from spreading into nearby structures and brush.

Santa Maria City Fire is also assisting with the fire.

We will provide more information when it becomes available.