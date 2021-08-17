Santa Barbara County DA orders Lompoc cannabis grower, landowner to pay for environmental violations

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office announced a settlement with a cannabis grower and landlord in Lompoc on Tuesday.

District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced today that her Consumer and Environmental Protection Unit has settled two civil actions alleging environmental violations at 11 Mail Road in Lompoc.

The civil actions were against the cultivator, Medical Investor Holdings LLC, or Vertical Companies, and the non-profit landowner, Divine Mercy, Inc.

It was alleged that the cannabis grower and landowner violated Fish and Game Code including a road that was graded through the Santa Ynez River, an approximately five-acre area within the river channel was graded and prepared for cannabis cultivation. The graded area contained hoop houses, underground piping, uncompacted soil, an electrical generator, and containers of fertilizer, pesticides and herbicides.

“Although these violations were serious and caused environmental harm, we are grateful for the cooperation of Vertical Companies and Divine Mercy during our investigation. Of note is that Divine Mercy is a non-profit entity and their agreement to perform environmental remediation and restoration rendered a reduced civil penalty appropriate," said District Attorney Dudley.

The cultivator was ordered the following provisions:

$50,000 in civil penalties, payable as follows pursuant to California law: $30,000 to the County of Santa Barbara, for the enforcement of consumer protection laws; $5,000 to the Santa Barbara County Treasurer, for deposit in the County Fish and Wildlife Propagation Fund; $5,000 to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, for deposit in the Fish and Game Preservation Fund; $3,000 to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife; $4,000 to the California Timber Regulation and Forest Restoration Fund; and $3,000 to Santa Barbara County, to reimburse District Attorney costs of investigation and prosecution.

$5,000 as cost reimbursement to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Injunction mandating compliance with applicable Fish and Game Code provisions.

The landowner was ordered the following provisions: