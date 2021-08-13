Skip to Content
Righetti football season delayed due to positive COVID-19 case

Ernst Righetti High School

ORCUTT, Calif. – Righetti High School's football season has been delayed due to a COVID-19 case related to the team.

Earlier this week the varsity team canceled practice because of a positive case and the entire team was tested as a precaution.

On Friday the school said it had consulted with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and decided to delay the start of practice until Saturday to allow a little more time to monitor athletes and do more testing as needed.

Because of the practice delay, Righetti's game against Bishop Diego next Friday was canceled.

The team hopes to make up the missed game during its bye week later this season.

