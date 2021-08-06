Additional COVID-related death reported in Santa Barbara County

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported one additional COVID-19 related death on Friday.

Health officials said the person who died was between 30 and 49 years old and lived in the North County unincorporated areas.

The individual reportedly suffered from underlying medical conditions and was not associated with a congregate care site.

The county also reported 110 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases to 36,308. A total of 465 people have died from the virus.

As of Friday at 5 p.m., Santa Barbara County has issued a new mask mandate for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals when indoors.

The purpose of this mandate is to help limit and stop the spread of the Delta Variant of COVID-19.

For more information about the spread of COVID-19 in the county, visit publichealthsbc.org.