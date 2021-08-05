Health experts tackle more COVID-19 vaccine misinformation

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Healthcare experts in Santa Maria share the latest myths and falsehoods related to COVID-19 and the vaccine.



Dr. Chuch Merrill at Marian Regional Medical Center says some parents believe it's okay for kids to get the virus, because they think it will make them immune to COVID.



He says not only is this false, but studies show how kids who get COVID can have long term symptoms.



He believes it wont be long when kids from 2 to 11 can get vaccines, and he recommends it once it becomes available.



Pharmacist Sagar Asodia of JDX Pharmacy says he sees clients who don't want to get vaccinated because they don't believe they can get the virus.



Asodia says some of the misinformation about COVID and the vaccine is due to people reading articles online or believing people who are not healthcare professionals.



