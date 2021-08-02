Santa Barbara County reports one more COVID-19 death

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Public Health reported one additional COVID-19 death on Monday.

The health department said the individual who died was between 50 and 69 years old and lived in Santa Maria.

The victim had some underlying medical conditions but was not associated with a congregate care site.

In addition to the death, the county identified 39 new COVID-19 cases. This brings the total number of case since the start of the pandemic to 3,5953.

A total of 463 people have died from the virus.

For more details and updates on COVID-19 in the county, visit publichealthsbc.org.