Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
Published 5:31 pm

Santa Maria police seek public’s help in search for missing man

Augustine Francisco Penofold,19
Santa Maria Police Department
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for help from the public as it searches for a man reported missing on Sunday.

Police said 19-year-old Augustine Francisco Penofold was last seen in Santa Maria around 10 a.m. Sunday morning near the 600 block of North Oakley.

Penofold is described as being developmentally disabled. He was reportedly in the area for work and has no known family or friends in Santa Maria.

Penofold is about 5-foot-9 and weighs 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray baseball hat, black shirt, dark pants and reddish-brown cowboy boots.

Anyone who sees Penofold or knows where he might be is urged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277.

