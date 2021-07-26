COVID-19 cases increase in Lompoc Valley

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. – COVID case rates in Santa Barbara County are increasing, but the Lompoc Valley is seeing its numbers go up at a faster rate.

Doctors said the difference is noticeable when you compare the Lompoc Valley with Santa Maria.

The two regions have roughly the same number of cases even though Santa Maria's population is roughly twice as large.

Right now two patients are being treated for coronavirus at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

The CEO of the hospital said he's concerned and is urging everyone to do thier part by getting vaccinated.

“It's better to be safe than sorry,” said Lompoc Valley Medical Center CEO Steve Popkin. “But I think the number one thing by far is for the population to be vaccinated.”

The hospital offers walk-in COVID vaccines every Friday from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.

To make an appointment, click here.