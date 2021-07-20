Coroner identifies 2 women killed in El Capitan rollover

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has identified two people who were killed in a rollover crash on Highway 101 last week.

According to the sheriff's office, the coroner's bureau has identified the two people killed as Maria Sanchez De Bautista, 52, and Yazmin Bautista, 20, both of Santa Maria.

The two women died last Thursday in a crash involving six vehicles on Highway 101 near El Capitan State Beach.

At around 7:55 a.m., the Ford Expedition they were both riding in collided with another vehicle and then drifted into oncoming traffic, colliding with several other vehicles.





Three people, including the driver of the Expedition were hospitalized. Three others were treated at the scene and released.

The condition of those who were hospitalized is unclear at this time.

The crash shut down southbound Highway 101 on the Gaviota Coast for several hours Thursday. California Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.