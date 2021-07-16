Man hospitalized after tractor rolls over east of Santa Maria

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA VALLEY, Calif. - A man was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries on Friday after a tractor rolled over near a field east of Santa Maria.

Santa Barbara County Fire said it happened around 12:52 p.m. in the area of Dominion Road and Orcutt Garey Road.

The tractor was reportedly carrying a load when it flipped over, pinning the driver's lower body between the tractor and a pole.

County Fire crews said the driver's co-workers stabilized the tractor prior to emergency personnel's arrival.

The driver was then transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for the treatment of moderate injuries.