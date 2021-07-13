Skip to Content
Firefighters working on access to vault fire in Orcutt

Mike Eliason // Santa Barbara County Fire Department

ORCUTT, Calif. -- Firefighters are working on accessing a vault fire in Orcutt on Tuesday morning.

At around 9:44 a.m., Santa Barbara County Fire responded to reports of a structure fire on the 4000 block of South Bradley Road in Orcutt.

At arrival, they found smoke coming from a vault from the back of the building, underground in the Frontier Communications Building.

Firefighters are working on accessing the vault.

The building has been evacuated.

Julia Nguyen

Julia Nguyen is an assignment editor and social media coordinator for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Julia, click here.

