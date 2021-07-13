Firefighters working on access to vault fire in Orcutt
ORCUTT, Calif. -- Firefighters are working on accessing a vault fire in Orcutt on Tuesday morning.
At around 9:44 a.m., Santa Barbara County Fire responded to reports of a structure fire on the 4000 block of South Bradley Road in Orcutt.
At arrival, they found smoke coming from a vault from the back of the building, underground in the Frontier Communications Building.
Firefighters are working on accessing the vault.
The building has been evacuated.
