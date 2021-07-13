Firefighters working on access to vault fire in Orcutt

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

ORCUTT, Calif. -- Firefighters are working on accessing a vault fire in Orcutt on Tuesday morning.

At around 9:44 a.m., Santa Barbara County Fire responded to reports of a structure fire on the 4000 block of South Bradley Road in Orcutt.

At arrival, they found smoke coming from a vault from the back of the building, underground in the Frontier Communications Building.

Firefighters are working on accessing the vault.

The building has been evacuated.