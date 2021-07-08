Lompoc extends outdoor dining through 2021

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. -- Lompoc City Council adopted an urgency ordinance allowing outdoor dining through 2021 on Thursday.

On Tuesday, during the City Council meeting, the council voted unanimously in favor of adopting the ordinance.

Back on July 16, 2020, City Manager Jim Throop issued a proclamation suspending city regulations that prohibited outdoor operation of city businesses.

The city council ratified and approved the proclamation on July 21, 2020.

The proclamation will remain in effect until Lompoc City Council ends it or if the council declares an end to the local state of emergency from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Outdoor seating for city restaurants and foodservice establishments will go until December 31, 2021.

If the state of emergency ends before, it will not stop the ordinance until that December 31 date.

