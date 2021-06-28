Santa Maria man facing felony charges for illegal cannabis operation

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A cannabis delivery service operator was arrested on several felony charges Monday morning.

At around 7 a.m., the Santa Barbara County Sheriff detectives and Narcotics and Cannabis Compliance officers served warrants on the 100 block of East Sunset and the 900 block of East Hermosa in Santa Maria.

The warrants were made after a month-long investigation into illegal cannabis sales and delivery service in the Lompoc, Santa Maria and unincorporated county areas.

The agencies say the operation did not have any state or county licenses and were selling untested and unverified products. The products consisted of cannabis flower, vapes, pre-rolls, wax and edibles.

Detectives found a small and unlicensed commercial cannabis grow was in a room that was protected by false walls used to conceal its location.

The illegal product including cannabis, firearms and cash were seized in the investigation.

Detectives arrested a 42-year-old Santa Maria man.

He was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana for sale and unlawful possession of ammunition.

He was booked at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail and is being held on a $35,000 bail.