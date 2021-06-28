Local cities begin selling Safe and Sane Fireworks ahead of July 4th

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Local cities on the Central Coast are starting sales of legal Safe and Sane Fireworks today.

Booths are set up at various locations in the few cities that allow the sale of Safe and Sane fireworks.

They are a major, annual fundraiser for local non-profit groups, civic organizations and churches that rely on the revenue to pay for other programs and services throughout the year.

The cancellation of public, community-wide Fourth of July fireworks shows due in part to public health restrictions from the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to generate strong sales of Safe and Sane fireworks in cities where are permitted.

Restrictions for Safe and Sane fireworks include use only on the Fourth of July this coming Sunday and only during a 12 hour period.

Any other use on can result in fines of up to $1,000.

Local cities selling Safe and Sane Fireworks this week include Lompoc, Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach and Morro Bay.