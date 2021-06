Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - After a year of the pandemic, the community has relaunched its neighborhood get togethers to serve Santa Maria.

Serve Santa Maria is a volunteer effort put on my the community to help beautify locations across the city.

Places include homes, covering up graffiti, and cleaning up parks.

It was unknown how many would volunteer for this weekend, but the numbers exceeded expectations.

