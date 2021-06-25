UPDATE: Semi-automatic guns, drugs found in apartment of Santa Maria man who had standoff with SWAT

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has released more information about the suspect involved in a SWAT standoff in Santa Maria on Thursday.

Officials have identified the man as Miguel Alcarzar, 42. Police say Alcarzar was the suspect involved in a vehicle pursuit two weeks ago that was called off for public safety. He's accused of failing to stop at stop signs and driving the wrong way to get away from police.

Sheriff's Office detectives tracked Alcarzar down to an apartment unit on the 300 block of Enos Drive, Thursday morning and attempted to serve an arrest warrant. Deputies made it inside the unit, according to officials, but Alcarzar refused to surrender. During that time inside, a semi-automatic rifle was seen by detectives. That's when the SWAT team was called in and surrounding residents were evacuated for their safety.

After a four-hour standoff, Alcarzar was taken into custody. They found him in a neighboring residence after gaining access through an attic crawl space.

Following the arrest, officials seized two semi-automatic rifles with no serial numbers, a semi-automatic pistol, ammunition, heroine, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Alcarzar has been booked into Santa Barbara County Jail for several charges including being a felon in possession of a firearm, obstructing a peace officer, burglary and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

He is being held without bail.