Lompoc hires first female fire chief

LOMPOC, Calif. -- The City of Lompoc announced its new fire chief on Wednesday.

The City announced that Alicia Welch has been hired as Lompoc's new fire chief. She will be taking over for Interim Chief Brian Federmann, who was hired after Chief Gerald Kuras retired in August 2020. Federmann filled in during the search for a new, permanent fire chief.

Chief Welch, a veteran fire service professional with nearly 30 years of experience, will be the City of Lompoc's first female fire chief.

"Chief Welch brings a wealth of experience, valuable strategic planning and technical skills, and also has family roots on the Central Coast. She will be an outstanding addition to the Lompoc Fire Department, and the City of Lompoc," said Lompoc City Manager Jim Throop.

Chief Welch served with the Los Angeles City Fire Department from 1990 to 2017, rising in the ranks from firefighter to battalion chief. Most recently, she was the fire chief for Golden, Colorado, where she held the position from November 2018 to this summer.

Chief Welch was hired after an extensive, national recruitment conducted by Bob Murray & Associates.

Her education includes a bachelor’s degree from Cal State University, Long Beach, and a master’s degree in homeland security from the Naval Postgraduate School.

Chief Welch is set to begin her duties on August 9.

“I am excited to join the fantastic team of professional firefighters in Lompoc Fire, and look forward to carrying on the tradition of quality fire and emergency services that they work hard on each day,” said Welch. “I look forward to working with the community and elected officials to address their needs, while ensuring Lompoc Fire Department personnel prevent incidents from occurring in the first place.”

There will be a badge pinning and swearing-in ceremony at the City Council meeting on August 17.