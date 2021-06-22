Santa Maria YMCA in need of lifeguards for summer swim programs

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Valley YMCA is experiencing a major shortage of lifeguards.

Managers with the YMCA say normally there are an average of 18 lifeguards.

Right now the gym has just seven lifeguards.

As summer swim programs get underway, the YMCA is hopeful that more lifeguards will apply as soon as possible.

Managers say the Santa Maria Y isn't the only organization experiencing a shortage of lifeguards.

Several organizations in San Luis Obispo County have had to shut down select summer programs as a result, they say.